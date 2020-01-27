Subscribe

Hundreds of military explosives found at Stockton home were replicas

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 27, 2020, 11:01AM
Updated 2 hours ago

STOCKTON — Hundreds of military explosive devices found at a California home were replicas, experts determined Friday.

Twenty homes were evacuated for nearly 24 hours after Stockton police officers found the explosives Thursday when they went to the home to check on a 70-year-old man who reportedly died of natural causes, police said.

An ordnance disposal team from Travis Air Force Base was called to help deal with the devices and announced on Friday afternoon that they were non-explosive replicas, KCRA-TV reported.

Evacuations were lifted at about 3:30 p.m.

The team also found 25 small flares and fuses that would be removed, the station said.

“Replicas are not necessarily illegal. You just have to be making sure that you can show that it’s a replica and it’s safe,” Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Cameron said.

Police said the man who died in the home didn't have a military background but appeared to have been a collector of military items, KCRA-TV reported.

