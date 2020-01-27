Subscribe

Central California woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 27, 2020, 11:09AM
SANGER — A woman died Friday after her clothing got caught in a raisin processing machine in California's Central Valley, authorities said.

The 33-year-old woman was working at the Del Rey Packing plant in Sanger, east of Fresno, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

She became entangled with a shaft to a cylinder that breaks up bunches of raisins and she struck her head, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The woman was a contract worker and it was her second season at the plant, authorities said.

Cal/OSHA will investigate to determine whether any workplace safety regulations were violated “such as failure to adequately train employees or maintain equipment,” the agency said.

