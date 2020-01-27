Ally of Venezuelan president hires DC lobbyist to ease sanctions

MIAMI — An ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has hired a Washington lobbyist whose business has boomed under the Trump administration as part of a $12.5 million effort to ease sanctions and reset bilateral relations as the U.S.-backed campaign to oust the socialist leader stalls.

The Maduro government’s top lawyer, Inspector General Reinaldo Muñoz, hired lobbyist Robert Stryk’s Sonoran Policy Group as part of a larger contract he signed with Foley & Lardner, a law firm with offices in Washington.

Both the law firm and Stryk’s Sonoran Policy Group registered as agents of Muñoz in separate filings with the Justice Department that were published Monday on the agency’s website.

Their work includes “developing a strategy to approach the U.S. Government in support of delisting the Foreign Principal or other parties subject to U.S. economic sanctions due to their connections to the Republic,” according to the filing by Foley, which in turn is paying $2 million to hire Stryk as a consultant.

The outreach comes as U.S. support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó, whom it recognizes as Venezuela’s rightful president, has come under fire.

A year into the U.S.-backed campaign to oust Maduro, the socialist leader has successfully beaten back a coup attempt, mass protests and punishing U.S. sanctions that have cut off his government’s access to western banks.

Emboldened by Guaidó’s difficulties, Maduro is looking to reassert himself and repair his tarnished image in Washington, where he’s been roundly rejected as a dictator.

This month, he told the Washington Post that he wants to engage directly with the Trump administration to end a stalemate that has worsened living conditions in the OPEC nation of 30 million people. He also invited the United Nations and European Union to send observers for legislative elections slated to take place later this year.

Stryk, a winemaker and former Republican aide who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Yountville, California, is one of the top lobbyists in Trump’s Washington.

A former unpaid Trump campaign adviser on the West Coast, his firm, Sonoran Policy Group, had no reported lobbying from 2013 to 2016 but has billed more than $10.5 million to foreign clients since the start of 2017.

Like Venezuela, many of the clients have bruised reputations in Washington or are under U.S. sanctions, such as the governments of Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior, which signed a a $5.4 million contract in May 2017.

He also represents the scandal-plagued Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, who is fighting allegations that she accumulated vast wealth through state loans brokered by her father, Angola’s former president.

Muñoz’s contract with Foley, for a flat fee of $12.5 million, extends until May 10. Stryk’s share of the deal, as a consultant, is $2 million.

Foley said in its filing that it received slightly more than $3 million in initial payments on behalf of Muñoz from what appear to be two Hong Kong-registered companies. Its work will also include discussions with officials at the U.S. Treasury Department and other U.S. agencies regarding sanctions against the Maduro government.

In December, Stryk’s firm also filed paperwork with Congress saying it represents Greylock Capital Management, a Wall Street hedge fund, to assist it with the collection of millions in unpaid debt owed to American bondholders by Venezuela. A spokesman for Greylock said Stryk was never hired.

This month, Stryk’s name showed up in handwritten notes released by the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.