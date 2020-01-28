Bohemian Highway reopened after fallen redwood trees removed

A stretch of Bohemian Highway was closed for more than five hours Tuesday morning as officials cleared five fallen redwood trees from the forested west county road south of Occidental.

Authorities closed the road around 7:45 a.m., cordoning off access starting just south of downtown Occidental at the highway’s intersection with Bittner Road, and extending some 1½ miles to the entrance of Salmon Creek Middle School. The road reopened just after 1 p.m., CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said.

The largest redwood tree that fell was about 24-30 inches wide, Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi estimated. There were also a couple smaller oak trees that fell with the redwood trees. The trees were at the edge of Salmon Creek, near the 56-acre Harmony Union School District campus. Lunardi suspected that the water wore away at the roots, ultimately causing the weight of the trees to give way.

When the trees fell, they pinned phone lines to the ground. But Lunardi said once officials lifted the trees off, the lines weren’t damaged and went back into place, so no one lost phone service.

