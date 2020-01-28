Subscribe

Elk Grove man, young son dead in apparent murder-suicide

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 28, 2020, 8:19AM
Updated 11 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man and his 2-year-old son were found shot to death in Northern California and detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a woman screaming on a residential street in Elk Grove, the Sacramento Bee reported.

When officers arrived they found a man and his child suffering from gunshot wounds, police Officer Jason Jimenez.

Officers learned the woman had been in a “verbal argument” with the child’s father, a 45-year-old man, while inside their home in a gated community. The man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the 2-year-old died from a single gunshot wound, a police news release said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not released the victims’ names as of Monday.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine