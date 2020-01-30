Santa Rosa City Schools puts off decision on overhauling graduation requirements

It’s been harder for Santa Rosa High School social studies teacher Jonathan Muchow to fall asleep these days, his mind racing on the hardships he sees his students experience as they struggle to grasp college-level material.

Muchow has no choice, though, and neither do his students. Since Santa Rosa City Schools adopted state graduation requirements focused on preparing students for four-year colleges, the program has caused growing pains that put the friction between local teachers and district on display again Wednesday night in a special study session to assess the so-called A-G requirements.

“I have students with almost no English acquisition,” Muchow said. “For the first time in my career I find myself lying awake, seeing their faces, wondering how to help them while also challenging my (other) students.”

Santa Rosa educators took an exhaustive look at the controversial policy adopted in April 2018, and after five hours of discussion, expressed interest in establishing a waiver to help struggling students remain on track. However, the board was wary of pausing the requirements, an action preferred by teachers who have raised concerns over a lack of resources since the new standards were implemented just four months after they were approved.

They will make a final decision on the details of the waiver at the next meeting on Feb. 12.

In a spirited study session that went late into the night, parents and teachers made impassioned pleas to either adjust the program or plow ahead, each helping piece together a reality that while many students may have more access to college prep classes, many are also struggling.

Of the 57% of sophomores who retook Math 1 after failing it freshman year, 40% failed it again in the fall, the district revealed this week. Nearly 3 out of 4 of those students are Hispanic, and 7 of 10 are designated “socioeconomically disadvantaged” under the California Department of Education.

Overall, 37% of the students retaking the class this year are passing.

Proponents of the college-prep system view it as an equity measure that gives every student a greater chance at enrolling in a four-year university straight out of high school, increases college readiness and aids social development by placing students in diverse classrooms.

Opponents say the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t provide enough options for students who have varied backgrounds and wide-ranging academic abilities. It takes away from electives and career and technical education courses, and implies community college or vocational school are less adequate paths.

“If we paused, what’s to say we’re not back in this same place right now one to two years from now?” said school board member Jill McCormick. “I feel the current friction we’re experiencing right now means we are on the right path.”

Elsie Allen Vice Principal Andy Lieberman, who supports a universal A-G system, said his school shifted to a college-prep curriculum several years ago in subjects like English and science and found grades stayed relatively the same.

Lieberman said he has mixed feelings about how the new graduation requirements were implemented once the board required it at every high school in fall 2018. Students should have received more support when the policy was enacted, and more professional development should have been provided to teachers. Still, it’s on educators to meet students where they are, he said.