Subscribe

Santa Rosa City Schools puts off decision on overhauling graduation requirements

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2020, 12:03AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s been harder for Santa Rosa High School social studies teacher Jonathan Muchow to fall asleep these days, his mind racing on the hardships he sees his students experience as they struggle to grasp college-level material.

Muchow has no choice, though, and neither do his students. Since Santa Rosa City Schools adopted state graduation requirements focused on preparing students for four-year colleges, the program has caused growing pains that put the friction between local teachers and district on display again Wednesday night in a special study session to assess the so-called A-G requirements.

“I have students with almost no English acquisition,” Muchow said. “For the first time in my career I find myself lying awake, seeing their faces, wondering how to help them while also challenging my (other) students.”

Santa Rosa educators took an exhaustive look at the controversial policy adopted in April 2018, and after five hours of discussion, expressed interest in establishing a waiver to help struggling students remain on track. However, the board was wary of pausing the requirements, an action preferred by teachers who have raised concerns over a lack of resources since the new standards were implemented just four months after they were approved.

They will make a final decision on the details of the waiver at the next meeting on Feb. 12.

In a spirited study session that went late into the night, parents and teachers made impassioned pleas to either adjust the program or plow ahead, each helping piece together a reality that while many students may have more access to college prep classes, many are also struggling.

Of the 57% of sophomores who retook Math 1 after failing it freshman year, 40% failed it again in the fall, the district revealed this week. Nearly 3 out of 4 of those students are Hispanic, and 7 of 10 are designated “socioeconomically disadvantaged” under the California Department of Education.

Overall, 37% of the students retaking the class this year are passing.

Proponents of the college-prep system view it as an equity measure that gives every student a greater chance at enrolling in a four-year university straight out of high school, increases college readiness and aids social development by placing students in diverse classrooms.

Opponents say the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t provide enough options for students who have varied backgrounds and wide-ranging academic abilities. It takes away from electives and career and technical education courses, and implies community college or vocational school are less adequate paths.

“If we paused, what’s to say we’re not back in this same place right now one to two years from now?” said school board member Jill McCormick. “I feel the current friction we’re experiencing right now means we are on the right path.”

Elsie Allen Vice Principal Andy Lieberman, who supports a universal A-G system, said his school shifted to a college-prep curriculum several years ago in subjects like English and science and found grades stayed relatively the same.

Lieberman said he has mixed feelings about how the new graduation requirements were implemented once the board required it at every high school in fall 2018. Students should have received more support when the policy was enacted, and more professional development should have been provided to teachers. Still, it’s on educators to meet students where they are, he said.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go down the road a little bit,” Lieberman said of the board’s action two years ago. “It’s paralysis through analysis. I’ve watched that in a lot of places where you look at all the what-ifs, and if all the what-ifs are negative (no action is taken).”

Santa Rosa High School counselor Kris Bertsch-Rydell, a board policy committee member for the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, which called for a pause of at least two years, said the impacts of the upgraded requirements are far-reaching.

Since it was implemented, teacher morale has dropped, elective classes have shrunk and concerns have grown about the mental health for a generation of youth already dealing with higher rates of depression, Bertsch-Rydell said.

Like the vast majority of educators, Bertsch-Rydell said she wants equity and greater access to college prep classes, “but at the same time, are we willing to then sacrifice these kids and let them drown and die so they don’t even get a high school diploma?”

“We have to find some commonsense balance that inspires kids to do the best, but if it’s not at a college-prep level, allow them to access other things.”

Kristin Hendricks of Santa Rosa, who said her ninth-grade daughter is having a tough time in math, pointed out the current generation of students struggling with the new graduation requirements are the same ones who had the standards changed already in elementary school when the Common Core initiative was put in place by former President Barack Obama.

To have the curriculum overhauled multiple times is a “disservice to their generation,” Hendricks said.

“These kids who dealt with all this floundering are the same group of kids expected to magically step up their game and rise to a higher standard (when they enter high school),” she said.

For Lieberman, the Elsie Allen administrator, diversifying the curriculum with applied math classes such as business math or statistics could help

“Bring me some research that shows when you lower expectations and lower the bar that achievement increases,” he said. “I can’t find any.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine