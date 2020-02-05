SRJC park ranger academy, one of seven nationally, put on hold

A groundbreaking Santa Rosa Junior College program that has trained rangers at city, county and national parks across the country for more than four decades is in jeopardy after the spring session was canceled because of declining enrollment and anticipated tighter budgets.

Longtime staff worry the yearlong hiatus will lead to a permanent end to the Park Ranger Academy, a flagship program founded in 1978 that pairs law enforcement training with park ranger-specific education over about 18 weeks, though school officials said they have not yet decided the fate of the academy.

The program, one of only seven nationwide, was first designed to prepare seasonal employees of National Park Service for the start of their careers but has since attracted students from city and county parks departments in other parts of California.

Faculty and agencies that train new employees through the program, which has 3,500 graduates since its inception, laud it for being the best of its kind, saying it has drawn students who skip past other, closer schools that also provide the specialized ranger training.

The academy is also a training ground for Sonoma County Regional Parks, where nearly every one of the department’s 22 rangers has gone through the program, said Bert Whitaker, the agency’s director.

“It started here and it’s been emulated across the country,” said Scott Dunn, a part-time faculty member and alumni of the academy. “They’ve trimmed it down to only seven training centers across the country that can teach the program, and we’re also known as being the best one.”

No nearby alternative

Feeder agencies in Northern California described a desperate need for the courses, which pair law enforcement training with park ranger- specific education. Today, six other campuses outside of California meet the requirements to run similar academies, which are overseen by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security that serves as the training body of federal law enforcement agencies. Though the program does not meet the requirement to train California State Park rangers, past graduates have gone to work for state park ranger programs in Washington and Wyoming, Dunn said.

“There is no other (nearby) ranger academy and we place a high value on that ranger culture and the professional model that they have in Santa Rosa,” said Matt Anderson, the chief ranger for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which sponsors new hires through the academy and manages parks in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

Rohnert Park-raised Beth Wyatt, who’s worked as a park ranger for Sonoma County Regional Parks since 2008, said camping excursions to the region’s redwood forests and high school field trips to Crane Creek Regional Park were a source of inspiration when she began searching for a new career.

Wyatt graduated from Sonoma State University with an art degree in 2003 but soon realized job prospects were not as lucrative as she had once imagined, she said. So she returned to school, enrolling in natural resource courses at Santa Rosa Junior College. Her studies helped land her current post, and came with paid enrollment at the Santa Rosa Junior College’s Park Ranger Academy. Her fellow classmates included seasonal national park rangers from across the country and employees of city and county ranger programs through out the state.