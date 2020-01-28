Police monitoring Santa Rosa intersection for speeders, red-light runners

The Santa Rosa Police Department is keeping a close eye on an intersection in east Santa Rosa for traffic violations throughout the week, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Police plan to monitor the intersection of Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard from Tuesday to Friday. Besides speeding, officers will be checking for cellphone, seatbelt, red light or lane marking violations.

Police also plan to increase patrols on Super Bowl Sunday throughout the city and will flag drivers who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.