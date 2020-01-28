Subscribe

Top San Francisco street clean-up official arrested

JANIE HAR
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 28, 2020, 12:27PM
SAN FRANCISCO — A top San Francisco official in charge of cleaning up the city's notoriously filthy streets and a promoter of portable public toilets to ease public urination has been arrested, jail records show.

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was in custody Monday, along with Nick Bovis, the owner of Lefty O' Doul's, a popular sports bar in Fisherman's Wharf.

Details on the charges stemming from the arrests were not disclosed. The FBI and David L. Anderson, the U.S. Attorney in San Francisco, planned a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Local news outlets reported that Nuru, 57, was arrested on suspicion of public corruption. The San Francisco Police Department directed questions to the U.S. attorney's office, which declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

As the top official in charge of the $312 million city public works budget since 2012, Nuru is tasked with cleaning up San Francisco streets, which critics note remain cluttered with feces, trash and used needles amid a homelessness crisis. In August he launched a “Poop Patrol" tasked with power-washing high-risk streets.

Nuru, who goes by “MrCleanSF" on Twitter, also oversees the design and construction of city facilities and 1,600 employees. Its capital project portfolio is more than $5.6 billion

The department has more recently been lauded for its portable public toilet “Pit Stop” program, which supporters say has reduced the need for steam cleaning human waste in some areas.

City Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents an inner-city area at the heart of street waste complaints, said he has repeatedly pushed for accountability from a department that is run “like a one-person fiefdom."

“The result has been a recipe for corruption and a complete failure to keep our streets clean," he said in a statement.

Mayor London Breed told reporters that she did not have any information about the allegations, but she said the city would cooperate with the FBI.

