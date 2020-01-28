Worry, boredom mount for those trapped at center of coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING - In China's Hubei province, authorities are waging a desperate struggle to supply protective equipment, testing kits and hospital beds as the sick pour into clinics and confirmed cases of the new coronavirus mount.

But holed up in apartment blocks across an area the size of Washington state, tens of millions of others who are symptom-free are fending off cabin fever.

Nearly a week into a quarantine of unprecedented scale, as many as 54 million people trapped in the outbreak's epicenter, Wuhan, and the densely populated plains lining the Yangtze River are beginning to adjust to a surreal new reality that could last weeks, if not longer.

Transportation services have largely ground to a halt and most businesses are shuttered. But so far, residents say, food remains relatively well-stocked - if more expensive than usual - in supermarkets, and order prevails on the eerily abandoned streets.

Government officials have ordered Alibaba's Hema chain of grocery stores to remain open, and companies have continued to offer home deliveries of food and supplies. Seven of the country's major courier services say they are rushing in express shipments of medical aid.

State propaganda organs on Monday showed the premier, Li Keqiang, visiting a Wuhan supermarket, where he assured the crowd that the government could keep vegetables flowing in and prices stable.

With most basic necessities within reach - for now - the next looming question for the healthy population: Is this life for the near foreseeable future?

"I don't want to take the risk just yet," said Zhang Min, a 30-year old homemaker whose family hasn't ventured out of their 500 square-foot apartment on Zhongshan Road for six days. She plans to continue staying indoors, doing yoga and learning dance moves with her daughter since her pantry is stocked with another three days' worth of food, she said.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday night, Zhang turned off the lights in her apartment, opened her window and began bellowing the national anthem as part of a citywide initiative arranged by neighborhood committees to boost morale.

"It was good to release some pent-up stress," she said.

Across town, an English teacher surnamed Tang, 28, said he was instructed this week by his academy to prepare teaching over the Internet, probably for a long haul. All primary and secondary schools in Wuhan would transition to online courses starting Feb. 10, local media reported Tuesday.

Tang said he saw online notices that Wuhan would remain under lockdown through April that were later scrubbed.

Whatever the case, he said, "this is going to last much longer. It's the only way we can keep our families safe. There's no other choice."

Zeng Yulin, another teacher, said Wuhan librarians have been offering books to keep children occupied at home. Bank lenders were even extending mortgage payment deadlines, she said.

"The biggest problem isn't eating. It's not going to work and getting your salary for a month or two," she said. "Will people survive that?"

On Chinese social media, holed-up Wuhanites showed how they were coping in videos that quickly went viral. Neighbors exchanged meat for vegetables out of their high-rise windows. Aunties sat around a mah-jongg table placing bets with their prized protective face masks instead of cash. A man in his pajamas sat in front of his living room aquarium dangling a fishing pole.

One poster on the popular Douban forum described bored relatives debating a perennial conspiracy theory in China: whether the viral outbreak was a secret U.S. plot.