Trump administration to offer states Medicaid block grant option

WASHINGTON - Top Trump administration health officials are inviting states to convert part of Medicaid into a block grant - a longtime conservative goal Congress rejected more than two years ago.

A letter to every state Medicaid director, to be dispatched on Thursday, will offer the possibility of trading away an entitlement program that expands and contracts depending on how many poor people need the government health coverage. In exchange, for able-bodied adults in the program, states could apply to receive a fixed federal payment and freedom from many of the program's rules, according to several individuals familiar with the plans.

The offer represents the second - and boldest - step the Trump administration has taken to redefine the nation's largest public insurance program, a cornerstone of the social safety net created as part of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society of the mid-1960s. It follows a guidance letter that Seema Verma, administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, issued in January 2018, allowing states for the first time to compel poor Americans to work or prepare for jobs to qualify for Medicaid.

The work requirements triggered lawsuits by national and state-level groups opposed to those rules. Of 10 states CMS has approved to begin what advocates call "community engagement" requirements, virtually all have been blocked in federal court or are on hold while the litigation goes through legal appeals.

Proponents and critics alike expect the block grant guidance will also face court challenges. "Our legal team will be carefully assessing the enforcement and litigation options with respect to the guidance document," said Jane Perkins, legal director of the National Health Law Program, a Washington-based group working on behalf of low-income Americans and a main plaintiff in the work-requirement cases.

Thursday's letter, first reported by Politico, will be accompanied by an event that morning at the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters to tout the changes. Invitations emailed to various health-care organizations call the event, "Transforming Medicaid: A New Opportunity for Better Health."

Allowing block grants in Medicaid has been a prime objective of Verma since she arrived in Washington three years ago from a role as an Indiana-based health-care consultant. Within the administration, Verma has consistently argued for states to be allowed greater flexibility in running Medicaid, which is a joint responsibility of the federal government and states.

Under Medicaid law, the federal government provides each state a percentage - in practice, between 50% and 70%, depending on a state's wealth - of whatever it costs to insure any people who are eligible. Certain groups of people must be covered and certain health benefits are required as a minimum, while states have latitude to be more generous.

A big expansion of Medicaid has taken place in recent years under the Affordable Care Act, which paid states the entire cost at first - now 90% - of enrolling poor people with slightly higher incomes than most states had allowed before. Three dozen states have expanded Medicaid since 2014.

According to individuals inside and outside the administration, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about a decision not yet public, the option for states to ask for a block grant is focused on able-bodied adults, excluding traditional Medicaid populations predating the ACA, such as pregnant women, children or people with disabilities.

Verma, who began working on guidance to permit block grants about a year ago, previewed her intentions last fall in a speech before the National Association of Medicaid Directors. "You will soon see guidance from us that lays out initial opportunities to test new approaches to delivering and financing care for certain optional adult populations," she said at the association's annual meeting in Washington. At the time she called the idea the "Medicaid Value and Accountability Demonstration," but the name apparently has changed in recent days.