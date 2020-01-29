Subscribe

Firefighters tackling house fire south of Sebastopol

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 28, 2020, 9:09PM
Updated 8 hours ago

A house just west of Highway 116 in the Hessel area caught fire Tuesday night.

Authorities received multiple calls of a fire at a house on Lone Pine Road at the intersection of Twig Avenue, starting at 7:44 p.m., a Redcom dispatcher said. Another dispatcher later said that firefighters had contained the fire and were mopping up the area as of 9:20 p.m.

When Gold Ridge firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire at the front of the house, prompting them to go into quick attack and request more resources, a dispatcher said. Firefighters from Rancho Adobe, Graton, Forestville and Sebastopol fire departments also arrived to help tackle the blaze.

It was not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but there were no reports of any injuries Tuesday night, a dispatcher said. An ambulance was sent to the area just in case.

The CHP closed Lone Pine Road from Highway 116 to Bloomfield Road to manage traffic as firefighters tackled the blaze, a dispatcher said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

