Ukiah man dies in Highway 20 crash

A 32-year-old Ukiah man was killed in a two-car crash that injured the other driver early Tuesday morning, when the vehicles collided on Highway 20 near Redwood Valley, the CHP said.

Joseph Denson died at the scene of the 7:45 a.m. crash, authorities said. The other motorist, Lakeport resident Christian Hunt, 48, suffered moderate injuries.

The CHP said Denson was driving a Mercedes-Benz C250 sedan eastbound on Highway 20 near Road A and the north end of Lake Mendocino when he lost traction on the road in rainy weather.

His car began to veer in a counter-clockwise direction and into the path of an oncoming Jeep Cherokee driven by Hunt. Hunt’s Jeep struck the right side of Denson’s car, killing him, the CHP said.

Hunt was taken to Ukiah Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, the CHP said.

The crash closed Highway 20 for approximately two hours, so authorities could investigate and clear the wreckage.

The cause remains under investigation, the CHP said. Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been involved.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.