Sonoma County officials move toward clearing Joe Rodota Trail

For more stories on Sonoma County's homeless crisis, go here .

Sonoma County authorities began easing homeless campers off the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa on Wednesday with verbal warnings that will transition to citations and, potentially, arrests by week’s end if need be, officials said.

County representatives said they hope no arrests are necessary — that when the Friday deadline hits, after weeks’ of advance notice, those who have been living along the public trail will leave willingly, on their own, as they have with previous camp sweeps.

The county hopes to have all residents off the trail by then so they can begin cleaning the parkland of debris and filth that accumulated during the six-month encampment.

But there remains enough clear resistance among the estimated 250 people who still call it home that a voluntary exodus is not guaranteed.

In that case, county park rangers will be prepared to make arrests, Sonoma County Parks Director Bert Whitaker said.

“The spirit of this is certainly that it’s our absolutely last resort, (but) we’ve made arrangements to be able to do so, and park rangers have the authority to do so,” he said.

County officials announced about three weeks ago that they would clear the trail by the end of January during a flurry of emergency discussions about how to resolve the unsafe, unsanitary encampment that suddenly grew out of control starting last summer and now extends along about 2 miles of the paved trail.

Signed posted on the trail notified campers on the trail that they were in violation of several laws as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Park rangers were planning to walk the trail later Wednesday to remind campers of the deadline, returning Thursday and again Friday to issue citations and arrest those with no plans to leave.

But under evolving law and the constraints of a court injunction agreed to last summer, officials must provide adequate, alternative shelter to anyone they move.

As part of a nearly $12 million suite of measures to address the situation, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has erected a tiny home village in the parking lot of the Los Guilicos juvenile detention facility on Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa.

It has 60 units, 30 of them already claimed and about 14 more that county personnel hoped to fill on Wednesday, Sonoma County Regional Parks spokeswoman Meda Freeman said.

One of those who moved in Monday, Sandra Austin, was back on the trail Wednesday to urge others to accept a spot, if they were offered.

“I’m here to tell my friends who think it’s a concentration camp that it’s safe, and they should go there before the police come,” said Austin, 62, referring to those who have been critical of certain rules governing behavior at the Los Guilicos site and fencing around the perimeter.

But critics of the plan to sweep the trail already were protesting Wednesday, in addition to fighting their case in court.

One man, a resident of Sam Jones Hall who was helping to clean a friend’s encampment in preparation for moving out, said he knew for sure there were people who would try to stick it out and stay put.

“There’s definitely going to be some rebellion,” said the man, Sean Baldwin. “They just prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Homeless advocates picketed at the trail on Wednesday in anticipation of enforcement action even as they await a decision from a federal judge as to whether the county’s plan meets the requirements of last summer’s injunctions.

Advocacy groups argue the county has still not offered adequate shelter to everyone on the trail and submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria earlier this week asked him to postpone the action on those grounds.

Chhabria said in a tentative ruling he was disinclined to intervene, though a final ruling was anticipated some time Wednesday.

During a 9 a.m. press conference Wednesday, Marcos Ramirez, a co-founder of the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition, noted the limited number of beds at the Los Guilicos site.

He also pointed to the massive efforts the county took during recent fires in the last three years, as well as flooding that hit the county last winter. The county’s response to the homeless population on the trail was not matched, he said.

“Do not use the language of ‘emergency’ when we are not using the same definition,” Ramirez said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.