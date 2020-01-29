Subscribe

California completes 34 land projects to slow wildfires

DON THOMPSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 29, 2020, 11:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California has completed 34 of the forest thinning projects it rushed to finish in the past year as a way to buffer 200 communities at high risk from wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

His office said two of the projects helped protect Santa Barbara residents during a fire before Thanksgiving.

His administration expedited 35 projects in the wake of catastrophic wildfires that devastated communities in recent years, including one that nearly leveled the Northern California town of Paradise.

The final project is expected to be finished this spring.

Newsom was expected to discuss the projects and other wildfire-related issues, including his concerns over the future of the state's largest electric utility, during a public interview Wednesday hosted by the nonprofit Public Policy Institute of California.

Last week, the governor urged a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas & Electric's blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy after it was found liable for several deadly wildfires, and he renewed his threat to try to turn the utility into a government-run operation.

The forest projects thin or clear brush and trees along wide paths so wildfires slow down and can be contained. Workers also removed hazardous dead trees and created more roadways that can help with evacuations during wildfires.

Critics say the projects won't slow wind-driven infernos like ones that devastated communities in recent years. They also caution that to remain effective, even against slow-moving blazes, the fire breaks must be maintained indefinitely by weeding out more flammable brush and grass that would naturally grow where trees are removed.

Newsom sped the projects covering 90,000 acres by suspending some requirements and regulations,

The Democratic governor has faced repeated criticism from President Donald Trump for not doing enough to manage California forests.

Newsom said the projects show the state is “acting quickly – with emergency pace – to protect communities most at risk.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine