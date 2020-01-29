Subscribe

Thousands lose power in Guerneville area after tree falls on power line

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2020, 2:15PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers in west Sonoma County lost power early Wednesday after a tree fell and broke a power pole along Highway 116.

The outage impacted 3,919 customers in Guerneville and Rio Nido about 6:40 a.m., said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Crews were able to restore power to most customers in the area within two hours.

Crews are working to replace the pole and restore power to the remaining 1,252 customers by 5 p.m., Contreras said.

Contreras said she wasn’t sure what caused the tree to fall on the power pole.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

