Historic photos show what life was like in Sonoma County in 1920

What was life like in Sonoma County 100 years ago? The first year of the Roaring ’20s brought with it changes in agriculture and lifestyle that lasted for decades.

1920 was the first year of Prohibition in the United States, following the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

On Jan. 16, the Press Democrat ran the front page headline, “John Barleycorn is breathing his last here today.” Within a week of the implementation, over half of Santa Rosa’s osaloons and liquor stores had closed, and those that remained open underwent the costly transformation into restaurants, cigar stores, and soft drink emporiums.

The new law had wide-ranging effects on local agriculture. Hops farmers stayed afloat by selling their crops overseas. And the local grape growers and wineries that stayed in business made it through by producing sacramental wine or selling crops to individuals. Although it was illegal to manufacture, sell or transport alcohol in America, you could make up to 200 gallons of wine a year for personal use during Prohibition. The law was repealed in 1933, with the passage of the 21st Amendment.

Elsewhere in the county, horticultural hero Luther Burbank was experimenting with new plant, vegetable and fruit hybrids still enjoyed today. And Lyman Byce’s egg incubator, invented in 1879, dramatically increased egg production in Petaluma. A 1918 Chamber of Commerce campaign gave the city the title, “Egg Basket of the World,” and initiated the Egg Days Parade.

The most shocking crime of the year occurred on Dec. 10, 1920, when an armed mob from Healdsburg lynched three prisoners suspected in the Santa Rosa shooting death of popular sheriff, “Sunny Jim” Petray, and two San Francisco police officers.

The mob took the prisoners from the Santa Rosa jail to the Rural Cemetery and hung them from a locust tree. Most local newspapers reported that the masked lynch mob were from San Francisco, although 65 years later, a participant confirmed they were from Healdsburg. The following day, a Grand Jury determined the lynching was caused by “persons unknown,” and the case was closed.

