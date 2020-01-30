Man killed after car overturns in west Petaluma

A man died after his car overturned west of Petaluma on Wednesday afternoon, CHP said.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified, was driving a silver Toyota Prius when it overturned about 2:16 p.m. on Bodega Avenue, just east of Middle Two Rock Road, CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte said. The man was pronounced dead when authorities arrived, and a female passenger was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

While CHP is still trying to determine what caused the wreck, preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling east on Bodega Avenue when it went off the road to the right, continuing on the shoulder for a short distance, deRutte said. The car then reentered the roadway to the left, rolled and came to rest on its left side in the eastbound lane.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, deRutte said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP at 707-588-1400.

