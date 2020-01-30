High-profile housing bill fails to pass in California Senate

SACRAMENTO — State lawmakers have failed to pass the most ambitious proposal yet to combat California’s growing housing crisis, voting down legislation Wednesday that would have overridden local zoning laws to let developers to build small apartment buildings in neighborhoods reserved for single-family homes.

Senate Bill 50 was meant to address an estimated shortage of 3.5 million homes that has driven up rents and contributed to a growing homelessness problem. It was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, home to some of the highest housing prices in the country.

The bill failed to pass Wednesday by three votes. However, the Senate voted to give it “reconsideration,“ meaning lawmakers could vote on it again on Thursday. The deadline for the bill to pass is Friday, but the state Senate is not scheduled to meet that day.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to pass SB 50 tomorrow,” Wiener told reporters after the vote.

Wiener had been working on the measure since last year, saying lawmakers “have a responsibility to take bold action to make people’s lives better by ensuring we have enough housing for everyone who needs it.”

“Restrictive zoning puts a hard cap, full stop, on our ability to build enough housing to get out of this crisis,” Wiener said.

But he was unable to overcome strong opposition from local governments, including the influential League of California Cities, that said the bill would “greatly undermine” their authority to regulate growth.

Wiener had changed the measure to give local governments two years to come up with their own housing plans that could have exempted cities from many of the law’s requirements. But it wasn’t enough for approval in the Senate.

The legislation earned the support of Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, who was undecided during the roll call vote, later cast a vote against the bill.

McGuire said SB 50, while imperfect, was an “important tool in our belt” to build city-centered workforce housing connected to the SMART rail system. McGuire said he and other senators had negotiated with Wiener’s office for the about a year and a half to improve the bill, which he said was initially a “one-size-fits-all” approach to increasing density in cities.

“What works for high-density housing in Los Angeles is much different than what works in Petaluma or Santa Rosa,” he said. “The bill, as it’s currently drafted, finally takes into account the unique differences of local communities.”

Sen. Dodd could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. Dodd spokesman Paul Payne said the senator still had concerns about the bill, even after recent amendments.

“He appreciates the changes that have been made but he feels that there are many details that need to be worked out,” Payne said.

Supporters, like Democratic Sen. Ben Hueso of San Diego, were motivated by the state’s high cost of living and housing shortage.

“I don’t know how people can afford to live in our state,” Hueso said. “I can’t explain why we don’t have a greater supply of apartments under construction.”

But opponents, like Democratic Sen. Harry Stern from Calabasas, worried the bill would increase building in areas prone to wildfires, which have become bigger and more frequent in recent years because of climate change.