Santa Rosa police seek gunman who robbed check cashing business

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2020, 4:47PM

Santa Rosa police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a check cashing business almost two weeks ago.

A masked man entered the Check N Go on Guerneville Road about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18, said Matt White, a detective with the violent crimes investigations unit in a video the department tweeted Wednesday. The suspect produced a handgun, jumped over the counter and threatened the clerk, demanding money.

The suspect took abou $1,500 in cash before running away, said Sgt. Kyle Philp, who heads the department’s violent crimes investigations unit.

Detectives haven’t been able to identify the suspect, and are seeking the public’s help. He was described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s.

Philp said detectives are also trying to determine if there is any connection between this incident and a similar armed robbery that occurred at a cash checking business in Rohnert Park on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

