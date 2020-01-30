Subscribe

New video released in killing of Santa Cruz tech executive Tushar Atre

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 30, 2020, 8:01AM
SANTA CRUZ — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has released new video of a person of interest in the abduction and killing of a local tech executive last fall.

The nighttime security video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday shows a person on a bicycle stop and briefly observe the home of Tushar Atre about three hours before he was abducted in the early morning of Oct. 1.

Investigators also posted a map showing the route he was driven in a BMW stolen from his home. His body was found in the car.

The Sheriff's Office previously released nighttime security video showing three individuals approaching the home.

Atre was the owner of a digital marketing company.

Sheriff Jim Hart also announced that a reward in the case has been raised to $200,000.

“Someone out there knows something about this case," Hart said. “We hope that the video and the information that we're releasing today jogs their memory so that we can hold these criminals responsible for these terrible crimes and also give some closure to the Atre family."

