Subscribe

'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss suspected of burglarizing Marysville home

MITCHEL BOBO
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
January 30, 2020, 10:13AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Actor Shaun Weiss, who starred in “The Mighty Ducks” film franchise, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Sunday after he was found rifling through a garage while under the influence of drugs, continuing a trend of law enforcement run-ins that have plagued the child actor.

According to a news release, Weiss, a 40-year-old Van Nuys resident who portrayed goalie Greg Goldberg in the movie series was found inside the garage of a home on the 600 block of 11th Street after Marysville police received a call of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner said he discovered Weiss in the garage, where he told the former actor he did not belong, police said. Officers entered the garage and discovered Weiss inside the homeowner’s vehicle, where he had forced entry by shattering a window, according to the release.

Police said Weiss admitted to not living at the residence and not owning the car. According to the release, Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. His bail has been set at $52,500.

The former child actor was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of being under the influence. He was suspected of shoplifting in July of 2017 and suspicion of possessing methamphetamine in August of 2017.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine