'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss suspected of burglarizing Marysville home

Actor Shaun Weiss, who starred in “The Mighty Ducks” film franchise, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Sunday after he was found rifling through a garage while under the influence of drugs, continuing a trend of law enforcement run-ins that have plagued the child actor.

According to a news release, Weiss, a 40-year-old Van Nuys resident who portrayed goalie Greg Goldberg in the movie series was found inside the garage of a home on the 600 block of 11th Street after Marysville police received a call of a burglary in progress.

The homeowner said he discovered Weiss in the garage, where he told the former actor he did not belong, police said. Officers entered the garage and discovered Weiss inside the homeowner’s vehicle, where he had forced entry by shattering a window, according to the release.

Police said Weiss admitted to not living at the residence and not owning the car. According to the release, Weiss was booked into the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. His bail has been set at $52,500.

The former child actor was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of being under the influence. He was suspected of shoplifting in July of 2017 and suspicion of possessing methamphetamine in August of 2017.