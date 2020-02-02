Son of Joe Rodota reveals what his father would say about homeless camp disbanded on Rodota trail

At least once a day, Joe Rodota Jr. gets an email about the Joe Rodota Trail, the paved, 8½-mile connector between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol that lately has become synonymous with squalor and homelessness.

“My dad’s been dead for almost 25 years,” said Rodota, 60, “which means a lot of my friends have never met or heard of him. So they’ll ask, ‘Is this trail yours?’ People can’t quite understand what’s going on.”

To clarify: the Joe Rodota for whom the trail is named was the first director of Sonoma County’s parks department. Hired in 1967, he spent the next quarter century building a regional park system from 400 to 6,000 acres. Widely admired, he died in 1997 in a car wreck.

His son, also Joe Rodota, is an author and playwright whose long political career included a four-year stint as deputy director of public affairs for President Ronald Reagan, and seven years as cabinet secretary, then deputy chief of staff, for California Gov. Pete Wilson.

Had his dad been a legislator, his son said, with a smile, “he’d probably be an overpass, or an underpass.”

Instead, his father’s name is associated with a trail that had morphed six months ago into a homeless encampment with a population as large as 250. Last week essentially all of the campers dispersed, as Sonoma County authorities evicted residents from their tents and moved many of them to area shelters.

Joe Rodota is reluctant to speak for his late father. But it’s a safe bet his dad would share his son’s belief the situation is tragic on several levels.

“It’s obviously a tragedy for the people who, through economic hardship, or mental illness, or addiction, have fallen through the cracks,” he said. “So there are hundreds of tragedies there.”

It’s also sad, he said, when a park is lost to an encampment.

Parks, he pointed out, are for families that don’t have big backyards, or the means to travel. They’re for seniors who need to get out and about.

“They’re for everybody,” he went on. “So it’s a tragedy when, for whatever reason, an individual or group of individuals decides that a park no longer belongs to everybody, it belongs to them.”

Rodota Jr. now lives in Sacramento, but was in Santa Rosa Wednesday for a rehearsal of his latest play, “The Jeane Dixon Effect,” a look back at America’s first celebrity psychic.

Seeing his father’s name in the news for a homeless encampment, rather than a beloved hiking and biking trail, is “disappointing,” he said. “But it’s nothing compared to what the people who are there have to deal with.”

As an outsider, he said, he wants to be “respectful of the pain people are experiencing.” He also referred to “the importance my dad placed on every park in the county,” and expressed hope the trail can be “reclaimed.”

In addition to being passionate about parks, Joe Rodota was a “fairly shrewd bureaucrat,” his son recalled. “He made sure that every supervisor’s district had a good mix of parks for residents.”

Rodota Sr. drove a ’36 Ford and spent weekends covering every corner of the county, shaking hands, spreading good cheer and scouting potential parkland. “We would get in the car, and drive to some part of the county,” his son said. “If there was a crab feed somewhere, he would find it.”