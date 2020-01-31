Subscribe

Officials begin clearing Joe Rodota Trail homeless camp

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020, 10:33AM
Fore more stories on Sonoma County's homeless crisis, go here.

Hundreds of plastic crates were unloaded off a box truck and wheeled a few at a time down the Joe Rodota Trail Friday morning as officials began a cleanup operation to abate the largest homeless camp in Sonoma County history.

The dozens of campers still on the trail hurriedly gathered their belongings as authorities assembled behind the Goodwill on Stony Point Road. Several said they felt overwhelmed and stress by the anxiety of clearing their home for the past few months unsure of where they would sleep tonight.

“I’m waiting right here until they offer me a place to go,” said Chuck Phillips, who has been homeless for 40 years.

Parks officials planned to start approaching campsites around 9:30 a.m. to ensure the remaining campers were making an effort to leave. About an hour later no officials were yet evicting people.

Services were offered near the staging ground to potentially house anyone that wanted it. There were 12 people being moved from the trail to the last remaining tiny homes at the emergency center at the Los Gullicos juvenile justice campus in east Santa Rosa.

Anyone who didn’t comply on Friday was subject to being arrested and released on trespassing or illegal camping charges, according to Sonoma County spokeswoman Mellisa Valle.

“That’s really a last resort today,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

