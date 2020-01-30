WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's impeachment trial lurched into a final day of questions and answers Thursday before a crucial vote on calling witnesses — even as attention focused on a Trump attorney's controversial defense and a Republican senator's effort to expose the whistleblower who started the impeachment probe.

The vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with the expected acquittal. Or, less likely, it could bring weeks more of argument a s Democrats press to hear testimony f rom former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened Thursday's session bracing for an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky to expose the name of the still anonymous whistleblower in the public trial. McConnell urged restraint by his colleagues.

But to no avail.

Paul quickly rose to put forward one of the first questions of the day, drawing a long pause in the chamber as Chief Justice John Roberts looked over the submission.

Said Roberts: “The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.”

The chief justice, who plays the rare role of fielding questions during the impeachment trial, had communicated through his staff to McConnell’s office that he did not want to read the whistleblower's name, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private conversation and granted anonymity.

Senators faced eight hours Thursday of final questions ahead of Friday's expected votes.

In a day-after tweet, Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, the defense attorney and former college professor, complained about the portrayal of his testimony Wednesday night that a president, if he believes his re-election is in the “national interest,” is essentially immune from impeachment for actions in support of that idea.

That argument left even some of Trump's top allies backing away.

“They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” the retired professor said Thursday. “I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

Asked about it as one of the first questions Thursday, Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor, said, "Have we learned nothing in the last half century?”

Schiff drew on the lessons of the Nixon era to warn of a “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

“That argument - if the president says it it can’t be illegal - failed when Richard Nixon was forced to resign," Schiff told the senators. “But that argument may succeed here, now.”

Dershowitz testified to the Senate jurors late Wednesday that the quid pro quo charge at the heart of Trump's impeachment — a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven could not be grounds for his impeachment.

"Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest," he said Wednesday night. "And if a president does something, which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

That argument was an abrupt turnaround from Trump’s own claim of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine.

One key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said only: “Yesterday was very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say."

On Thursday, Democratic senators also wanted to revisit the White House counsel's suggestion that soliciting foreign assistance in a U.S. political campaign was not necessarily against the law.