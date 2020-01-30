Subscribe

Tipsy or tanked on Super Bowl Sunday? Get a free ride home

LINDA ZAYORAL
THE MERCURY NEWS
January 30, 2020, 1:01PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

If you are worried about celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday and then driving home, here’s a suggestion:

Get a free ride home instead.

The personal injury law firm of Gillin, Jacobson, Ellis, Larsen, and Lucey (GJEL) is offering to pay for the Uber, Lyft or cab trip for anyone in the Bay Area, Sacramento or Fresno, as part of its Drink and Alive program.

“Drinking and driving puts the odds against you. Play it safe with a free cab ride on us,” GJEL partner Andy Gillin says.

Here’s how it works: GJEL will reimburse up to $15 for a ride to a safe destination between the hours of 5 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday. You pay the driver upfront, then submit your reimbursement info at www.gjel.com/free-cab-ride-program.

Participants must be 21 or older, and one reimbursement per household is allowed. Reimbursements must be requested by Feb. 10; the money will come via PayPal.

