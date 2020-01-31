Subscribe

Man seriously injured after driving his car into brick wall at Santa Rosa Plaza

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 30, 2020, 4:41PM

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured after driving his car into a brick wall at the downtown Santa Rosa shopping mall Thursday morning.

At 7:46 p.m., officers received a report a car had hit a wall at the Santa Rosa Plaza near Fifth and B streets, police said in a prepared statement. When officers arrived, they helped the driver, Dennis Beach, out of his blue 1984 Isuzu Imark and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial reports indicated Beach was driving west in the eastbound lane on the 600 block of Fifth Street. He hit a parked car and continued driving through the intersections at Mendocino Avenue and B Street without stopping. It’s not clear if the traffic signals were green or not at both intersections, police said.

After passing through the intersection at B Street, Beach drove into the east brick wall of the plaza, causing the car to stop.

Police aren’t sure if Beach experienced a medical emergency, but alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing. Beach was one of the 19 people who recently applied to replace former councilwoman Julie Combs on the Santa Rosa City Council.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Ken Ferrigno at 707-543-3636.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

