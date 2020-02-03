Cloverdale celebrates Hollywood during award-winning cabaret show

Tickets and information: Call 707-894-3992, visit cloverdalecitrusfair.org or stop by the box office at the Citrus Fair administration office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (closed noon-1 p.m.)

Parade: The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Feb. 15, with marching bands, floats, pets, equestrian groups and more moving along Cloverdale Boulevard past the downtown Plaza.

Citrus Fair: The 128th annual fair, themed “California Dreamin’,” runs rain or shine from noon-9 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 17. Admission is $9 adults ($10 after Feb. 13), $5 for kids 6-12 and seniors 62 and older. Children 5 and younger admitted free. Carnival tickets extra. Season passes available.

Cabaret: “That’s Entertainment” starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 15 and 16 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Auditorium, 1 Citrus Fair Drive. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The $65 admission includes reserved seating, wine, appetizers, dinner and dessert catered by KR Catering of Healdsburg. Ticket sales end Feb. 7. Full bar available. Fair admission separate.

Cloverdale may not be glitzy or grandiose like Las Vegas or New York City, but when it comes to cabaret performances, the small town holds its own — and then some.

When “That’s Entertainment” opens next week at the historic Cloverdale fairgrounds, audiences will be transported to Hollywood for a tribute to some of the most memorable moments from film, music and theater.

A cast of local residents, performing as the Cloverdale Cabaret Players, will showcase their singing and dancing skills during 23 numbers featuring soloists, duos, trios and ensembles. The cabaret is one of several special events during the 128th annual Cloverdale Citrus Fair, one of the state’s oldest fairs and one of the earliest held each year in California.

“That’s Entertainment” takes the stage Feb. 13, 15 and 16. The three-act dinner show is a small-town production with big-time talent, something that’s evolved over three decades from one-act plays and musical numbers into an award-winning cabaret with “something for everyone,” said Ashlyn McLean, a fair board member and the cabaret’s director and choreographer.

“The show is awesome. We have a really professional cast and a really amazing amount of talent. We’re so lucky to have the cast we do.”

This year’s cabaret features 10 singers and 16 dancers, the show’s largest cast “by far,” said McLean, 30, a stay-at-home mother and a former real estate agent.

She started dancing as a young girl in Cloverdale and taught dance for 11 years, everything from ballet, tap, hip-hop and jazz to musical theater.

Working with the “That’s Entertainment” theme, McLean and her executive committee of Whitney Westfall, Midori Longo Rowlands and Lauren Johnson began collaborating over the summer to select songs and “create the most diverse show we can,” McLean said.

The program will “pay homage” to Hollywood screen and song favorites “in our own way,” she said. “There may be a twist to it.”

Without giving away too much, she shares that many tunes are familiar. “They may see something from ‘Top Gun.’ They may see something from Queen. They may see something from ‘Footloose’ and they may see something from ‘Mamma Mia.’ And maybe a little bit from Barbra Streisand. And that’s just a tiny little taste.”

Performers range from teens to an octogenarian — students, teachers, tasting room servers, a speech pathologist, an auto parts store owner and an IT specialist among them — selected from auditions, returning from previous shows or recruited by McLean, who also directed last year’s cabaret and has performed in several Citrus Fair cabarets.

The cabaret was recognized at the recent Western Fairs Association convention and trade show with a first-place Achievement Award acknowledging excellence for a new event, exhibit or program. The nonprofit trade group serves the fair industry across the western U.S. and Canada.

The award recognizes last year’s “revamped” cabaret and celebrates the “amazingly talented members of the community” who make it possible, said Cloverdale Citrus Fair CEO Katie Young. Additionally, a photo of last year’s cabaret took a first-place award in the association’s “Give it Your Best Shot” photography competition.

Young said that while most fairs typically include carnivals, exhibits, farm animals, live music and displays, there’s always something that stands out as unique, too. “Each fair has a different way to showcase the talent in their community,” she said. In Cloverdale, that includes the cabaret.