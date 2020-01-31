Small fire at Joe Rodota Trail homeless camp

A fire broke out early Friday at one of the remaining homeless campsites on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

The fire broke out about 1:23 a.m. Friday and was put out with an extinguisher, dispatchers said.

No more details were available.

County officials were hoping to have all residents off the trail and in other housing, including a temporary homeless camp in the parking lot of the Los Guilicos juvenile detention facility on Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa, by the end of the week.

