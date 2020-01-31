Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged wife, died Thursday, according to his attorney - two days after he was hospitalized with a weak pulse following a suicide attempt.

Norm Pattis told reporters Thursday evening that Dulos, 52, had been declared dead shortly after 5:30 p.m. Pattis said Dulos' family, who had traveled to the United States from Greece, still wanted to move forward with the trial. He emphasized that Dulos's death did not reflect a "consciousness of guilt."

"The family's adamant his name be cleared," Pattis said. "We've filed an unusual motion in the Connecticut courts asking to substitute an estate for Fotis Dulos for him as a defendant, to force the state to show its hand in a trial filled with evidence we think amounts to more than innuendo and unsupported suspicion."

Connecticut State Police announced this month that Dulos had been arrested and charged with various counts, including murder and kidnapping, in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who went missing after dropping her children off at school on a May morning last year. Fotis Dulos had denied involvement in her disappearance, and her body has not been found.

Pattis on Tuesday said Dulos had a weak pulse after attempting to kill himself that morning, and Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie confirmed the man was in critical condition and being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. McKenzie told reporters that police went to Dulos' home Tuesday for a welfare check shortly after he was late for a court appearance. Dulos was hospitalized and eventually flown to Jacobi Medical Center in New York, which offers a hyperbaric oxygen treatment that can be used in cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Thursday, Pattis acknowledged it would be a "difficult challenge" to persuade the state to move forward with the trial in the absence of the defendant, but said the family was determined to prove Dulos was innocent.

"We intend to proceed on as if he were alive because we think he's wrongfully accused," Pattis said. He added that Dulos' death was the result of a "conscience overborne with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted a story more than it wanted the truth."

Pattis has previously said the arrest warrants for Fotis Dulos revealed a "shocking lack of confidence by the state" and suggested Jennifer Dulos, 50, may still be alive.

"We're not bitter, and we're not accusing anybody of having driven him to his death," Pattis said Thursday. "But we wondered why in the court of public opinion that the presumption of innocence was so quickly satisfied."

Jennifer Dulos' disappearance on May 24 sent state and federal law enforcement scouring the region, aided by drones, helicopters and cadaver dogs in an operation that continued for months. Her car was discovered by police shortly after her disappearance, though she was not inside.

In arrest warrants made public earlier this month, police alleged that Fotis Dulos killed his wife in her garage between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. on May 24, then tried to clean up the scene with paper towels and other supplies from the house.

Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and a local lawyer who represented him in civil cases, Kent Mawhinney, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The arrests were indicative of a new chapter in the closely watched case, which drew national attention after Jennifer Dulos vanished from New Canaan, a town 45 miles north of New York City that ranks among the wealthiest in the country and seldom experiences violent crime.

Cellphone data and a chain of surveillance footage collected by investigators showed that Dulos and Troconis acted together to cover up the alleged killing, driving to Hartford later that evening to dump black plastic bags filled with evidence in trash cans, according to the warrants. The evidence included a bloodstained sponge, plastic zip ties and "what appeared to be cut clothing and undergarments with a blood-like substance," police said.

Jennifer Dulos' marriage had disintegrated years before she went missing, and the couple were slogging through a bitter divorce. By summer 2017, things had become so bad that she feared her husband would harm her or her children, she told a judge at the time.

"I am afraid for my safety," she said in a sworn affidavit from June 2017 obtained by Fox 61. Dulos alleged that her husband had "exhibited irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior."

The Washington Post's Derek Hawkins, Kayla Epstein and Alex Horton contributed to this report.