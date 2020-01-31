Subscribe

Bay Area couple creates 115-foot grass tribute to Kobe Bryant

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020, 1:01PM
A Bay Area couple has gone big to remember the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, creating a giant grass mural of the Lakers legend that can be viewed only from the air.

The 115-foot-tall by 92-foot-wide tribute was created by Kelli Pearson, the creative artist behind Pleasanton-based promotional agency New Ground Technology. Her husband, Pete Davis, created the machine used to make the design.

The image features a grinning Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter along with one of his daughters and seven others, in his signature Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

"I think it hit hurt her more than it hit me. She woke up knowing we had to do something," Davis told ABC7 News. "We wanted to do something local."

The technology used to create the image uses air to bend grass in different directions to create the light and dark contrasts, according to Davis. The machine then uses GPS to lay it out.

The couple wouldn't disclose the exact location of the mural for fear of too much foot traffic, but did mention that it's located in a park in Pleasanton.

See a video of the mural's creation:

