Tell us: Working parents, where do your K-6 children go after school?

PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2020, 12:01PM

The last bell at elementary schools in Sonoma County rings long before the work day ends.

We would like to hear from parents about where your elementary school-aged children go after school.

Does your child’s school provide after-school care and were you able to get a spot? Did someone in your family make a change in work to accommodate school hours? Did the availability of after-school child care factor into what campus you chose? We would like to hear from parents about how your family handles this child-care gap.

Please email reporter Julie Johnson at julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com with your story and be sure to include a phone number for her to contact you.

