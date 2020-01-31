Tell us: Working parents, where do your K-6 children go after school?

The last bell at elementary schools in Sonoma County rings long before the work day ends.

We would like to hear from parents about where your elementary school-aged children go after school.

Does your child’s school provide after-school care and were you able to get a spot? Did someone in your family make a change in work to accommodate school hours? Did the availability of after-school child care factor into what campus you chose? We would like to hear from parents about how your family handles this child-care gap.

Please email reporter Julie Johnson at julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com with your story and be sure to include a phone number for her to contact you.