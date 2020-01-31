Subscribe

Officials confirm Bay Area's first case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 31, 2020, 2:25PM
SAN JOSE — A man in the San Francisco Bay Area has tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities in Santa Clara County said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Santa Clara County resident tested positive for the virus, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said.

Two cases in Los Angeles and one in Orange County have already been confirmed.

China on Friday confirmed nearly 10,000 cases of the virus, which can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms. So far 213 people have died from the virus in just two months.

