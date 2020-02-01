Human trafficking sting leads to two arrests

A human trafficking sting at a Santa Rosa hotel earlier this week led to the arrests of two men, each suspected of driving women to meet with undercover officers who posed as clients willing to pay for sex acts.

Zachary Williams, 25, of Richmond, was arrested on suspicion of felony pimping after dropping off one woman contacted by undercover officers during the sting, carried out Thursday afternoon at a Santa Rosa hotel, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Brenda Harrington said.

“The detective, based on the evidence that he had, he believed he could prove (Williams) was financially profiting from her,” said Harrington, who leads the department’s sex crimes unit.

A second man, Hasawni Peete, 21, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on misdemeanor aiding and abetting prostitution.

Six women, ranging from 18 to their late 20s, went to the hotel to meet with undercover officers who they believed were clients, Harrington said. Authorities contacted the women by responding to online advertisements for sexual services and asking them to meet at the hotel. Each woman was offered support services from victim advocates from Verity, Sonoma County’s rape crisis and trauma center.

“If we can identify those people and get them services, we might be able to help them escape,” Harrington said.

Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg police officers participated in the operation, as did members of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.