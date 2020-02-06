Funky Fridays summer concert series on hiatus after popular run for Sonoma County parks

A popular summer concert series that has drawn thousands of people to the Hood Mansion outside Santa Rosa each year is likely to be suspended this summer, partly due to uncertainty about the future of the Los Guilicos homeless housing project near the site.

But changes were in the offing in any case with the retirement of Funky Fridays’ organizers Linda Pavlak and Bill Myers, who launched the fundraiser seven years ago to keep Sugarloaf Ridge State Park from closing.

Pavlak, who is wrestling with complications of cancer, moved back to her home state of Ohio last fall to be near family and to engage the expert medical services of the Cleveland Clinic.

The couple booked the bands, arranged for lighting, organized volunteers and led set-up and tear-down for 12 or 13 concerts each season, drawing 600 to 1,000 attendees per show. Nearly 1,500 attended the final performance in August at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, home to the concerts for the last four years.

But with the founders stepping back, the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation and its small staff were looking at a scaled-back summer series with a new name and a more manageable schedule, Executive Director Melissa Kelley said.

“If you look around at the other concert series, nobody does a 14-week concert series, and there are good reasons for that,” Kelley said.

Then Sonoma County supervisors, looking for a temporary shelter site for some of the roughly 250 people who were to be cleared from an illegal, unsanitary encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail, voted to set up a village of tiny homes on the Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice campus. The individual cabins were assembled on an asphalt lot used for overflow parking during Funky Fridays concerts.

The new community, opened just more than a week ago, is supposed to remain in operation through April 30. By then, supervisors hope to have longer-term housing options for the people who have moved there. The concerts have typically run June through August.

But Kelley said the fluidity of the homeless housing situation, stemming from challenges supervisors faced in finding a location for the shelter, made it imprudent to assume the April 30 closure date would stand firm.

“This is the time of year when we would normally start to book the bands and get ready for the event, but we weren’t comfortable going ahead and doing that,” Kelley said.

If, closer to summer, it appears the county is in position to close the village on time, “we’ll work on planning a new event in the spirit of Funky Fridays,” Kelley said.

In the meantime, the foundation staff is recommending the concert series be put on hiatus, with a formal decision expected from the foundation board on Friday, she said.

“I feel like it’s important to say we’re not complaining, and we really recognize what a challenging situation this is for the county and for the individuals who are involved,” Kelley said. “We will accommodate and accept whatever the county’s direction is.”

But a county spokeswoman speaking on behalf of County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said extending the duration of Los Guilicos Village “was not an option on the table.”