Pedestrian struck by van in Santa Rosa badly injured

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2020, 12:43PM
A pedestrian was struck by a van and seriously injured near Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall late Friday night, police said Saturday.

Sgt. Justin Farrington said the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at West Steele Lane and Cleveland Avenue, and left the pedestrian with major head injuries.

But little information was available Saturday, including the identities of the people involved and details of how the accident occurred.

The accident closed West Steele Lane for almost an hour while members of the police department traffic unit investigated, Farrington said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com.

