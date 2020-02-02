Subscribe

Homeless man suspected of stabbing man in southwest Santa Rosa

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2020, 4:51PM

A homeless man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of stabbing a man in southwest Santa Rosa and then barricading himself in a trailer, authorities said.

Rickey Estrada, 42, had been arguing with a woman shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Challenger Way near Capricorn Way when a man attempted to intervene, police said. Estrada was homeless but not part of the encampment along the nearby Joe Rodota Trail.

Estrada is suspected of stabbing the man at least three times with a pointed instrument, though none of the wounds appear to be life threatening, police said.

Police found Estrada barricaded in a trailer parked on Challenger Way. He was taken into custody after lengthy negotiations with officers.

Estrada was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and violation of parole.

