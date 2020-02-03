San Francisco 49ers fans show their colors, and spirit at Santa Rosa bars during Super Bowl

A poet famously said hope is the thing with feathers.

For Eddie Bernal, manager of the Victory House sports bar at Epicenter in Santa Rosa, hope was a freshly pressed maroon suit imbued with faith his San Francisco 49ers would take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“I sent it to the dry cleaners, I was ready for today,” said Bernal. “That’s my lucky suit.”

Every seat was taken in the sprawling sports bar, faces uplifted toward walls covered in jumbo televisions, red and gold and white throughout the room.

In the end, it would have been better to win, but an epic season was worth the 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. For fans who gathered at Santa Rosa watering holes, they shared this final rollercoaster ride Sunday, moments when victory seemed inevitable and the cascading realization that the Kansas City Chiefs would take the trophy.

“We’ll get it next time,” said Shawn Dungan, who insisted on dragging his partner Diane Hamdun from their home in Redwood City to his hometown of Santa Rosa for the last four games as his hopes grew that his lifelong team might make it to the end.

Santa Rosa was where Dungan watched the 49ers become champions in 1995. He remembers how a leaking beer cooler warped the floor boards on that day. He wanted to be back on what felt like hallowed ground. Sunday, that was Ausiello’s 5th Street Bar and Grill in downtown Santa Rosa.

“He woke me up at 4 in the morning a month ago and said, ‘We have to watch the games in Santa Rosa,’ ” Dungan, a kindergarten teacher, said.

Dungan understood that devotion. After all, she named her son after storied 49ers quarterback Joe Montana long before they met. For the last several weeks, they’ve returned for games, becoming regulars at the E Hotel and Ausiello’s. They’re talking about moving here someday down the road.

Down the bar, Jake Kulina of Santa Rosa at first said he could only express his feelings about this loss with four letter words.

As the loss became clear, there were tears. People embraced. They held their heads in their hands.

Almost immediately, things shifted.

“We had such a good run, the season was epic,” Kulina said. “It amazes me we got this far.”

Garoppolo is early in his career, he said.

Is it better to have loved and lost?

“Always,” Dungan said.