Sonoma County Jail inmate dies after ‘medical emergency’

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2020, 8:27AM

A person is dead after being taken to jail Saturday in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a late-night Nixle alert the person, who hasn’t been identified, had at 5:18 p.m. “a medical emergency while in the booking area.”

The Nixle alert was sent at 10:42 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about the medical emergency, but says jail personnel performed CPR and called an ambulance, which took the person to “an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the hospital, and it’s unclear why or when the person was first taken into custody.

The Napa County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy and determine cause of death, according to the Nixle alert.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will not identify the person until next of kin is notified.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Officials did not immediately return two phone messages seeking more information.

The Sheriff’s Office did communicate on Facebook, where it posted the Nixle alert, answering one critical comment by saying the department has medical personnel working at the jail.

“Unfortunately, death(s) happen in the jail. Condolences to the family.”

The department also posted the prayer emoji in response to another comment that simply featured a broken heart emoji.

This is the first in-custody death involving the Sheriff’s Office since July 31, 2019, when a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs died in Petaluma after deputies placed him in handcuffs. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal antidote, but the man died at the scene.

