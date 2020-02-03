Subscribe

Woman seriously injured in east Santa Rosa crash

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 2, 2020, 8:37PM
A woman was seriously injured Sunday night after a crash along Highway 12 in east Santa Rosa.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m., when a dark colored SUV collided with a four-door sedan at Boas Drive and Highway 12.

Neither driver has been identified, but the woman driving the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after first being extricated by the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Hiroshi Yaguchi said there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Yaguchi said it doesn’t appear the crash, which took place in the aftermath of the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was related to drugs or alcohol.

Police temporarily closed westbound Highway 12 following the crash. More information about the incident was not immediately available.

