Subscribe

California police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on bus

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 3, 2020, 7:11AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LEBEC — A gunman killed one passenger and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. as the bus was on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The bus driver somehow managed to get the shooter off the bus and left him on the highway shoulder, where he was arrested without incident, Sgt. Brian Pennings told reporters. He had no immediate information about the motive.

After leaving the gunman behind, the driver continued on to the next exit and pulled into the parking lot of a gas station.

Pennings said there were a “significant" number of people aboard the bus.

“We're grateful that the bus driver acted quickly," Pennings said.

Witnesses and the suspect were being interviewed.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims. Pennings said one of the five wounded people was flown to a hospital.

The area is in Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters).

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine