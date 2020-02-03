Subscribe

Sonoma man suspected of DUI after head-on Santa Rosa crash

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 3, 2020, 8:21AM
A Sonoma man was arrested on DUI charges Sunday night after a head-on crash in east Santa Rosa that knocked a car down an embankment and sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities suspect 69-year-old Jesse Esparza’s silver Nissan sedan drifted into oncoming traffic around 8:45 p.m. on Montgomery Drive near Spring Lake, and collided with a black Honda sedan that was driving west, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

The impact of the crash sent the Honda backward into a nearby ravine, police said. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the Santa Rosa Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Esparza was uninjured, but showed signs of alcohol intoxication, police said. He was arrested on felony drunk driving charges, including a DUI causing an injury.

Montgomery Drive was closed for about two hours while the roadway was cleared.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

