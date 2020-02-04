Subscribe

Bobcat kills 5 chickens, 1 red-tailed hawk in 'bizarre' encounter at Kenwood chicken coop

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2020, 11:01AM
Updated 23 minutes ago

Judi Eastman is still puzzled by the bobcat who made itself at home inside her Kenwood barn on Sunday and Monday.

“Well, it was bizarre because nothing the bobcat did made sense,” Eastman said.

Even though the predator killed five of Eastman’s chickens and a juvenile red-tailed hawk, it didn’t want any of them for a meal. Eastman estimates she’s lost 20 chickens to bobcats in 43 years, but this is the first time she has encountered one herself.

“It sounds funny, but any respectable bobcat grabs one and takes off with it,” she said. “This one just killed and never ate anything.”

Eastman and her husband, Steve, first noticed the bobcat on Sunday evening after it killed several chickens. They hurried to bring the rest of the livestock inside their shelters and assumed the bobcat left their property.

With no sign of the animal on Monday morning, she let the chickens outside of their shelters to a 2-acre area. When she entered the grain room to grab feed, she heard a loud growling noise.

“The thing that made me nervous was hearing it and not knowing where it was,” she said.

Hiding behind a large feed bag, the bobcat jumped out at her dog, Bebee, who bolted outside.

Eastman immediately started throwing feed in the opposite direction of the bobcat to keep the chickens away from the door. Then she switched gears and started taking photos of the animal, who was still growling.

Eastman said she was a little nervous, but wasn't afraid because she could see the bobcat.

“Just be still, I’m trying to get a picture,” she said to the bobcat.

When the bobcat decided to leave the grain room, it grabbed another hen. This time, Bebee chased after the bobcat until it dropped the chicken, who survived the attack.

“That thing loped like a deer until it disappeared,” Eastman said. “It didn’t seem that concerned.”

The bobcat's behavior although rare, isn't completely out of the ordinary. It’s called surplus killing, and it typically happens when predators encounter livestock who are easy targets, according to “Bobcat: Master of Survival” by Kevin Hansen.

Sometimes bobcats will kill additional animals so they have leftovers, but their desire to hunt can outweigh how hungry they are, according to the book.

Bobcats usually are wary of people, but small dogs and cats are easy prey, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It’s recommended to avoid leaving pets outside without supervision and to keep pet food and water inside.

