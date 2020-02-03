Freeze warning issued for Santa Rosa, North Bay valleys

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Santa Rosa Monday night through Tuesday morning, with the temperature forecast to fall into the upper 20s on what will likely be the coldest night so far this winter.

The warning, officially from midnight Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday, applies to North Bay interior valleys, including Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma, as well as Napa, Novato and San Rafael.

Monday night’s low is expected to fall around 29 degrees with a 7 mph north wind in Santa Rosa.

Freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive outdoor vegetation, the warning said, advising residents to take steps to “protect tender plants from the cold.”

Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possibly bursting, the warning said.

The cold snap is due to dry air blowing in from the north, causing a “more robust loss of heat from the surface” and colder temperatures, the weather service said.

Forecasters expect a “slight moderation” in nighttime temperatures Tuesday night, with a low around 31 and no wind in Santa Rosa.

Gradual warming is expected Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows from 36 to 39 in Santa Rosa. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with highs in the 60s.