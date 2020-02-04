Stretch of Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa that had been overrun by homeless won’t reopen until March

When Jon George came home from work Monday, he saw his wife, Tara George, crying in the front yard.

She was doing yard work and when he asked her what was wrong, she told him she was crying “tears of joy.”

“I can’t remember the last time I was able to do this uninterrupted,” she said.

It would have been before October, when the Joe Rodota Trail near the Georges’ Brittain Lane Santa Rosa home became ground zero for the largest homeless encampment in Sonoma County history. As many as 250 people crowded into a 2-mile stretch of the bike and pedestrian trail, creating a nuisance for neighbors and a public health crisis for those living in squalid conditions on the trail.

Friday marked the end for trail campers, as Sonoma County Parks and other officials, along with Santa Rosa Police, evicted those still lingering on the 8½-mile trail between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. Many were moved to shelters, including a new, county-sanctioned camp at Los Guilicos Juvenile Justice Center in east Santa Rosa.

By Monday, workers with industrial cleanup firm Ancon Services wore protective clothing as they picked through campsites along the trail near South Wright Road, the westernmost edge of the encampment.

Sonoma County Public Works Director Johannes Hoevertsz said cleanup is slated to take two weeks, and involve removing everything from camping gear to propane, human feces and used syringes. County officials estimated several hundred tons of debris remain strewn on the trail. It will take two additional weeks for restoration work, including reseeding the grassy areas.

The trail won’t open again to the public until March, at the earliest, Hoevertsz said, saying he wasn’t able to offer a more specific timeline because officials don’t yet know “what’s under the tarps, under the tents.”

Some of the sites, particularly those that burned in campsite fires, will require soil testing and potential excavation. Ancon Services, based near the Valero Benicia Refinery, touts online its expertise in industrial cleaning, including toxic oil and gas tanks. Ancon has a contract with Sonoma County capped at $150,000. County parks crews will take over afterward, doing final restoration work on the trail before finally reopening it to the public, Hoevertsz said.

“That’s the plan of attack,” Hoevertsz said.

In many ways, trail restoration will mirror post-fire cleanups. They involved an initial scan of the area for immediate environmental hazards, picking through debris for household hazardous waste, including propane tanks, then more detailed scouring for other hazardous waste, including chemicals, bodily fluids and used syringes.

Hoevertsz said crews working on the trail are being careful to capture any potentially toxic runoff, with plans to use wattles and absorbent membranes and saying it’s fortunate that it hasn’t rained recently.

In the meantime, the 2-mile stretch, from Roberts Avenue to South Wright Road, will be closed.

“We’re trying to work as fast as we can with what we have so we can restore the trail back for people to enjoy,” Hoevertsz said.

County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, in a Facebook post over the weekend, said she didn’t like using the word “success” in describing the now-cleared trail. She reiterated her concerns in a phone interview Monday, saying she’d prefer to focus on next steps.