1 dead, 1 injured as smuggling boat capsizes in Southern California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 3, 2020, 4:05PM

IMPERIAL BEACH — One person died and a second was hospitalized Monday after a boat apparently being used to smuggle people from Mexico into the United States capsized in high California surf, authorities said.

The small boat was spotted at about 2:30 a.m. off the coast of Imperial Beach and may have had engine problems, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

Two people were seen swimming toward shore before the vessel capsized, authorities said.

Arriving Border Patrol agents found seven people on the beach, including two men who needed medical attention. Agents performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but one was pronounced dead at a hospital and another was in critical condition, officials said said.

The others were taken into custody on suspicion of entering the country illegally. They include the boat operator, who could face smuggling charges, authorities said.

