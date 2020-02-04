Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins critical of parts of Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, sparked criticism and admiration from many viewers, including a Sonoma County supervisor.

On social media, thousands expressed accolades for the two multiplatinum-selling artists after watching the show. Chief fashion critic for the New York Times wrote that Lopez proved the phrase “dress your age” has no meaning, calling the show a “demonstration of a woman glorying in her own physicality.” Yet others thought the performance wasn’t appropriate for a younger audience.

Lynda Hopkins, the county supervisor who represents District 5, took to Facebook Sunday night with her own mixed reaction, writing that she had to “fight the urge to cover (her) daughters’ eyes” during the musical performance.

While she said in her post she loved the themes of female empowerment and celebration of Latinx culture, she wished “female empowerment didn’t come with the seemingly required performance element of wagging your butt in a guy’s crotch or writhing on the floor at a guy or climbing a stripper pole.”

She added she was OK with her daughters seeing “positive sexuality,” but thought the Super Bowl halftime performance was more focused on objectifying women.

Hopkins’ post garnered more than 280 comments within 24 hours — some agreeing with and others criticizing the west county supervisor.

“JLo had an entire crew of male backup dancers doing literally the same choreography as her, and yet people are only outraged about JLo,” said Ali Spillane in one of the comments. “I think the tendency of other women to scrutinize the performance of women in this way in and of itself exposes some internalized misogyny.”

Hopkins on Monday clarified she didn’t have a problem with the striking costumes Shakira and Lopez wore, but thought the dynamic shifted when the men came on the stage because “the focus was on the men; the women were in more of this sidekick and more of this objectified role.”

When asked if she was surprised her social media post gain as much attention, Hopkins said she was.

She said some people who read her Facebook post didn’t seem to realize she was mostly making fun of herself “for kind of being a grumpy old parent.”

“It shows that it was a great work of art at the Super Bowl because the best art sparks conversation and debate,” Hopkins said.

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337.