Iowa caucuses results delayed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A night that was supposed to bring clarity to the Democratic presidential contest turned into a long ordeal of confusion and delays Monday, as the Iowa Democratic Party failed to report results from more than a handful of precincts for hours after the state’s famed caucuses began.

Struggling to adopt a new byzantine process of tabulating results, Iowa Democrats offered little explanation for the problem for hours after the caucuses began. Eventually, not long before midnight on the East Coast, a spokeswoman for the state party said there was no issue with the integrity of the vote but it was taking longer than anticipated to collect and check the reported data for irregularities.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” said Mandy McClure, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

In the absence of hard results, election watchers in Iowa and across the country who had eagerly been awaiting the start of the Democratic nominating process had to make do with televised snippets of scenes from caucus sites, many of them playing out in messy fashion on college campuses and local meeting halls and gymnasiums.

And after anxiously awaiting results for much of the evening, the candidates grew impatient and, one after another, raced to their election night parties to address their supporters and get a few minutes of live television coverage. Without final results, none of them immediately emerged as a loser, allowing the candidates to project optimism and conceal their frustrations.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the most upbeat, crowing that “we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” though there were no results to back up his boast.

By 10:15 p.m. Central time, the Iowa Democratic Party acknowledged in an emergency conference call with representatives for the candidates that there had been difficulties with the tabulation, according to a senior official with one of the campaigns. The delay, officials said, arose from the new rules requiring caucus leaders to report three sets of numbers to party headquarters, rather than just the delegate totals emerging from the complex caucus process.

But when the campaign officials grew impatient and asked when the results would be disclosed, the state party leaders quickly ended the discussion, according to two Democrats who were on the call.

While precinct captains across the state struggled to report the results, first with the app and then after calling and waiting on hold, the campaigns vented quiet fury at the lack of clarity about the outcome in a contest most of them had spent hundreds of days and millions of dollars to win.

Biden’s campaign hastily dashed off a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party’s leaders requesting a “full explanation” for the failures “before any official results are released.”

As the throng of candidates waited for the results Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, an underdog in the caucuses, finally broke the silence before a crowd of supporters in downtown Des Moines.

Briefly noting the delays, Klobuchar declared, “We do know one thing: We are punching above our weight.”