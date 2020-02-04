Subscribe

Iowa caucuses results delayed

ALEXANDER BURNS AND JONATHAN MARTIN
NEW YORK TIMES
February 4, 2020, 6:33AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

DES MOINES, Iowa — A night that was supposed to bring clarity to the Democratic presidential contest turned into a long ordeal of confusion and delays Monday, as the Iowa Democratic Party failed to report results from more than a handful of precincts for hours after the state’s famed caucuses began.

Struggling to adopt a new byzantine process of tabulating results, Iowa Democrats offered little explanation for the problem for hours after the caucuses began. Eventually, not long before midnight on the East Coast, a spokeswoman for the state party said there was no issue with the integrity of the vote but it was taking longer than anticipated to collect and check the reported data for irregularities.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” said Mandy McClure, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Democratic Party. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

In the absence of hard results, election watchers in Iowa and across the country who had eagerly been awaiting the start of the Democratic nominating process had to make do with televised snippets of scenes from caucus sites, many of them playing out in messy fashion on college campuses and local meeting halls and gymnasiums.

And after anxiously awaiting results for much of the evening, the candidates grew impatient and, one after another, raced to their election night parties to address their supporters and get a few minutes of live television coverage. Without final results, none of them immediately emerged as a loser, allowing the candidates to project optimism and conceal their frustrations.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the most upbeat, crowing that “we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” though there were no results to back up his boast.

By 10:15 p.m. Central time, the Iowa Democratic Party acknowledged in an emergency conference call with representatives for the candidates that there had been difficulties with the tabulation, according to a senior official with one of the campaigns. The delay, officials said, arose from the new rules requiring caucus leaders to report three sets of numbers to party headquarters, rather than just the delegate totals emerging from the complex caucus process.

But when the campaign officials grew impatient and asked when the results would be disclosed, the state party leaders quickly ended the discussion, according to two Democrats who were on the call.

While precinct captains across the state struggled to report the results, first with the app and then after calling and waiting on hold, the campaigns vented quiet fury at the lack of clarity about the outcome in a contest most of them had spent hundreds of days and millions of dollars to win.

Biden’s campaign hastily dashed off a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party’s leaders requesting a “full explanation” for the failures “before any official results are released.”

As the throng of candidates waited for the results Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, an underdog in the caucuses, finally broke the silence before a crowd of supporters in downtown Des Moines.

Briefly noting the delays, Klobuchar declared, “We do know one thing: We are punching above our weight.”

With her actual standing in the caucuses unknown, she said she would be headed to New Hampshire soon to continue campaigning there.

Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts addressed their supporters soon afterward, with Biden noting that the state party was laboring to determine the results and that he was turning toward New Hampshire’s primary.

Warren, branding the contest “too close to call,” pointed to the next round of contests and said her campaign was prepared for “a long haul.”

Following them was Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — perceived as the candidate gathering momentum in the days before the caucuses — who promised his crowd that “at some point the results will be announced.”

When that happens, Sanders said, “we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

But nobody tried to seize the moment more aggressively, or perhaps brazenly, than Buttigieg, who said Iowa had “shocked the nation.”

His attempt to claim a victory without any corresponding evidence recalled Bill Clinton’s memorable declaration before the 1992 New Hampshire primary results were fully known that the state’s voters had made him “the comeback kid.”

The vote-counting delay, though, was a deflating moment at the outset of an election Democrats have been eagerly awaiting since President Donald Trump’s victory and, momentarily at least, denied them any hint of clarity about their presidential primary.

Since the caucuses began 50 years ago, Iowa Democrats reported only one number: the delegate count from each of the state’s precincts.

But after the razor-close finish in 2016, Sanders’ allies pushed the Democratic National Committee to require caucus states to track and report the raw numbers of how many people supported each candidate.

For Iowa, the new reporting standards meant counting how many people backed each candidate on the first and second balloting.

That change, requiring reporting of three separate numbers from each of the state’s precincts, slowed reporting the results.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine