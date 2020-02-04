Woman trapped in car dies after crashing into parked semi truck in Santa Rosa

A woman was trapped inside her car and died before firefighters could free her after she crashed into a semi truck parked near Highway 101 in Santa Rosa early Tuesday morning.

The Mazda sedan was pinned underneath the trailer when first responders arrived around 12:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling in the left lane of the northbound two-lane Bicentennial Way exit ramp when the driver made a sudden change to the right lane in front of another vehicle, the CHP said.

The Mazda continued right and drove into the shoulder where it collided with a parked Freightliner truck. Mauricio Madrigal, 35, of Fresno County was driving the big rig, and had pulled over to check directions for his destination, CHP said.

About 20 minutes after emergency personnel first arrived, the Mazda driver was pronounced dead at the scene before firefighters were able to pull the car out from under the truck.

“We first had to go through the process of even getting access to the patient because the car was so heavily smashed down,” said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner.

Her identity was not released as authorities were attempting to contact her family, CHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

