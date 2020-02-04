SACRAMENTO — Iowa? Who cares.

On the day the 2020 presidential election kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, Michael Bloomberg was half a continent and a leap of faith away in California, where the Democratic candidate sought to bring attention to a campaign that has forsworn early voting states and anchored its ambitions to California, Texas and other delegate-rich battlegrounds to come.

The billionaire former New York City mayor took to the air in a chartered jet Monday, with a retinue of reporters and TV cameras in tow, and touched down around the state to remind voters that California’s election, like Iowa’s, is underway.

Early voting in the nation’s most populous state begins Monday for the March 3 primary election.

Any regrets about missing the historic Iowa vote?

“No,” Bloomberg said in an interview. He suggested that other candidates were falling behind, after he made stops in 24 states and 60 cities while his rivals were hunkered down in Iowa.

He'd like to think he's a few steps ahead. "I hope so," Bloomberg said.

His first stop on Monday was at a coffee shop in Sacramento, the state capital, where he encouraged supporters to get out and vote. He later landed in Fresno, in the heart of the farm belt, for an outdoor rally with Latino voters, and afterward traveled to Compton, the Los Angeles-area city known as the West Coast capital of hip-hop, where he launched a national bus tour for his surrogates and supporters.

Joe Biden says democracy begins in Iowa, but Bloomberg told supporters the path to the White House runs through California.

“I'm not running against the other Democratic candidates, I'm running against Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said at the low-key appearance in Sacramento, speaking on a stage with a U.S. flag backdrop and “Vote early” posters. “We are going to win this.”

In the crowd was retiree Ruth Holton-Hodson, a Democrat from Sacramento, who is leaning toward Bloomberg as the most likely choice to defeat Trump. But she said she worries his skip-Iowa plan could alienate voters, who would see a wealthy candidate making his own rules.

“I think it will turn people off,” she said.

Nearby, wearing an “I like Mike" sweatshirt, Colorado student Myles Hammond said he was wavering in his decision but is closely focused on Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders. Hammond, who was in Sacramento for a graduate school interview, said he is drawn to the former mayor's push for gun control but also likes Sanders strong connection with young voters. However, he's concerned the Vermont senator's progressive agenda might drive off middle-ground voters.

He wasn't sure if Bloomberg's unusual strategy of skipping Iowa would work but said he might have “a better chance" focusing on a large state like California.

Bloomberg’s trip amounted to a carefully planned sideshow to the crescendo of campaigning in Iowa, where the crowded and shifting Democratic field headed toward an uncertain finish in Monday’s caucuses.

It's unusual, but not unprecedented, for a candidate to turn away from Iowa, the time-honored launching pad for presidential candidates. It’s similar to a presidential campaign strategy deployed in 2008 by another former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani, who was an early drop-out in a year when John McCain become the eventual Republican nominee.

The day of campaigning provided a window into Bloomberg’s broader strategy. Financed by his unrivaled personal wealth, he is largely going his own way to secure the nomination to challenge Trump.